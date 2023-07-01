Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Drops By 67.7%

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.3 %

HROWL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 4,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were issued a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

