Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Expands By 100.0%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic excavators, and rigid dump trucks.

