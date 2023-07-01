Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Drops By 50.0%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Immune Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is based in Winter Park, Florida.

