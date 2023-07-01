Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Drops By 50.0%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Immune Therapeutics Price Performance
Immune Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.45.
About Immune Therapeutics
