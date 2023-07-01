Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Decreases By 66.9%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUYFree Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 271,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.06.

About Impala Platinum

(Free Report)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.