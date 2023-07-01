Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Decreases By 66.9%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 271,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.06.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

About Impala Platinum

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.