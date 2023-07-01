Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Decreases By 70.7%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 93,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VBF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,392. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Invesco Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

