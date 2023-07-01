Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Grows By 162.6%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 39,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,477. The company has a market cap of $120.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 64,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $361,000.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

