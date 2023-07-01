Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Grows By 162.6%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOXQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 39,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,477. The company has a market cap of $120.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.