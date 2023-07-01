Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Decreases By 50.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance
JTTRY stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.60.
Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile
