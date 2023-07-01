Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Rises By 132.3%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the May 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jin Medical International Price Performance

Shares of ZJYL opened at $11.41 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

