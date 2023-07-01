Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Rises By 132.3%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the May 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Jin Medical International Price Performance
Shares of ZJYL opened at $11.41 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
