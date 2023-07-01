Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Rises By 81.7%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of KSPHF stock remained flat at $18.81 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.