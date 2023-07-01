Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Rises By 81.7%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of KSPHF stock remained flat at $18.81 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $19.90.
About Kissei Pharmaceutical
