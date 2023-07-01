Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Decreases By 62.0%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSKFF shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. DNB Markets began coverage on Kongsberg Gruppen ASA in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock remained flat at $40.50 during midday trading on Friday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

