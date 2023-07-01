Short Interest in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Drops By 73.8%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 128.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIBY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,323. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.