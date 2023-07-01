Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Decreases By 42.3%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 488,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ LIZI opened at $0.91 on Friday. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $91.88 million during the quarter.
Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
