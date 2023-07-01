Short Interest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Decreases By 43.8%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 366,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LSDI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 65,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,899. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSDI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Lucy Scientific Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of psychedelic products. It offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished biopharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc in May 2021.

