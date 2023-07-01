Short Interest in Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Grows By 187.5%

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the May 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mangoceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

MGRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 122,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,119. Mangoceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39.

Insider Activity at Mangoceuticals

In related news, CEO Jacob D. Cohen bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

