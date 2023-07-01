Short Interest in MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Rises By 274.5%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,500 shares, a growth of 274.5% from the May 31st total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGO Global
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MGO Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MGO Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MGO Global Trading Down 15.5 %
Shares of MGOL stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60. MGO Global has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $16.61.
MGO Global Company Profile
MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.
