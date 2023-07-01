Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Decreases By 76.3%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 96,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 197,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

