Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Drops By 50.0%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NCS Multistage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.15. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

