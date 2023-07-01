Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Declines By 48.4%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile communications services and smart life area services; provision of inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and internet-related services; and provision of internet connection and video distribution services, as well as engages in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.