Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Expands By 184.5%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the May 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 332.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,309 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,105. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

