Short Interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Grows By 153.3%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the May 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in OceanPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in OceanPal by 1,623.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanPal by 1,442.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 168,780 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OceanPal by 9,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77,969 shares during the period.

Get OceanPal alerts:

OceanPal Stock Performance

OceanPal stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 88,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,302. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.28. OceanPal has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal ( NASDAQ:OP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($13.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.