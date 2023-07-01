Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Expands By 75.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 640. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07.

Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $22.75 dividend. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85. This represents a dividend yield of 52.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

