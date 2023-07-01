Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Rises By 130.1%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 112,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $446,883.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,969,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,576,064.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 305,350 shares of company stock worth $4,601,728. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 87,414 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 45,354 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

