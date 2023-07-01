Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Increases By 90.0%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 4,688.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 107,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

