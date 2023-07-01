Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Drops By 52.2%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rexel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. Rexel has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

Rexel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.2646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. Rexel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.33%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

