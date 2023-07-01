Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Grows By 157.1%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RMI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. 24,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

