Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Grows By 157.1%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RMI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. 24,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
