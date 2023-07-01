Short Interest in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Expands By 87.4%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the May 31st total of 61,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, 500.com reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research note on Friday.

Selina Hospitality Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLNA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 116,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,367. Selina Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Selina Hospitality will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Selina Hospitality

(Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.