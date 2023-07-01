Short Interest in Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Increases By 200.0%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Soitec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLOIY remained flat at $77.75 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. Soitec has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLOIY. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

