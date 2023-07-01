Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Grows By 100.0%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 50.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,282,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 432,876 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 801,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 230,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

