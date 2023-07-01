Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Declines By 66.7%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Star Equity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 27,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $33,274.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,275,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Star Equity news, Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,099.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 27,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,274.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,275,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 307,006 shares of company stock valued at $307,717.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Stock Up 0.1 %

STRRP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. 589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

About Star Equity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

