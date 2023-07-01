Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Declines By 50.8%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,735. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,398,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,627 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,891 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,387 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 510.5% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,314 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.