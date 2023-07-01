Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Rises By 253.5%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 253.5% from the May 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
U Power Stock Performance
Shares of UCAR opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60. U Power has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $75.00.
U Power Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U Power
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.