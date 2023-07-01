Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Increases By 112.1%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USD Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in USD Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 106,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on USD Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $0.99 on Friday. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 68.85%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USD Partners

(Free Report)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.