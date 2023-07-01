Short Interest in VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW) Drops By 63.6%

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ RNEW traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 754. VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $28.27.
VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
