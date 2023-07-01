Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Decreases By 71.2%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 164,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VIGI opened at $75.09 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.651 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.