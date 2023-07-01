Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Increases By 106.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 1.1 %

VONE stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $158.95 and a 52-week high of $202.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.6895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.