Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Increases By 106.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
VONE stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $158.95 and a 52-week high of $202.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.6895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
