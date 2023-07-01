Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Declines By 48.2%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $197.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average is $183.54. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $198.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.8417 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,251,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

