SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Short Interest Down 69.7% in June

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHUA. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $5,150,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 267.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 477,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 347,539 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 841.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 225,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 201,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,865. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

