Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $982.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

