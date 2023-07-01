Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $23.06 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 2.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

