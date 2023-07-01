Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,819 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

