Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 8,071 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 215,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 196,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

