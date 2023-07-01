Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 3,359 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

