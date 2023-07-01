Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 565 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after acquiring an additional 334,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

