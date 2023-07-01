Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Capitalization of $178.61 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $178.61 million and approximately $30.31 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,568.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00350334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.41 or 0.00933649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00542196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00066806 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00158839 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,438,585,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,416,274,986 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.