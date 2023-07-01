Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 10,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 23,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.