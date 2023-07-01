SimpliFi Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SimpliFi Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 4.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after purchasing an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,502,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% during the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.