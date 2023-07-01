SimpliFi Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SimpliFi Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

