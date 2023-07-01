Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Short Interest Up 155.6% in June

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned 31.75% of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MAXI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.