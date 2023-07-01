Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 762,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

