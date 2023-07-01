Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods
In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
