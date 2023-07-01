Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3669 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Singapore Airlines Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Singapore Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

